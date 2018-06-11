Jefferson Street Bridge Closure Begins July 9 in Joliet
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 11, 2018 @ 1:05 PM
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that a two-month full closure will take place on Jefferson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, beginning, weather permitting, July 9. The closure is necessary to make structural steel repairs. In order to complete the repairs, the structure that carries Jefferson Street over the Des Plaines River will be fully closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. A detour will direct eastbound U.S. 30 traffic to go south on Raynor Avenue (U.S. 52), east on McDonough Street, and north on Chicago Street to meet back with U.S. 30. Marine traffic will not be impacted. Jefferson Street bridge is expected to reopen to traffic in September 2018, weather permitting.The bridge closure is the first of two stages of repairs on Jefferson Street bridge. An additional closure will be necessary early next year to complete mechanical repairs.

