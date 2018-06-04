Jefferson Street Bridge Closure in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a two-day full closure will take place on Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, weather permitting, Wednesday, June 6 and Thursday, June 7. The bridge closure is necessary for crews to prepare for a bridge repair project.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Jefferson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River will be fully closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A posted detour will direct traffic to south on Raynor Avenue (U.S. 52), east on McDonough Street (U.S. 52), and north on Chicago Street (Illinois 53) to meet back with eastbound U.S. 30. The bridge closure will not impact marine traffic.

The Jefferson Street bridge will reopen to traffic by 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

