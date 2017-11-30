Jefferson Street Bridge Lane Closures Scheduled for Friday

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced lane closures will take place at the Jefferson Street Bridge on Friday, December 1st. This is due to inspection and survey work that will be done between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. At least one lane will remain open while inspection activities are taking place. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limit, and be on the alert for workers and equipment.