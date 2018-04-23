Jefferson Street Bridge to Close for 12 Hours on Tuesday
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 3:34 PM

Do not forget that Tuesday April 24 is the day that the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be closing the Jefferson Street (eastbound Route 30) moveable bridge over the DesPlaines River for inspection and survey work. It is expected that the work will be complete and the bridge will reopen by 7:00 PM on Tuesday April 24, 2018. A detour utilizing Raynor Avenue, McDonough, Chicago, Washington and Scott Streets will be posted. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when traveling in the area.

RELATED CONTENT

Joliet Park District Picks Rick Springfield To Replace Huey Lewis At Taste Of Joliet Milk Tanker Overturns on Interstate 80 in Will County Checker’s Approved by Romeoville Village Board Troy 30-C School Board Approves New Accelerated Programs Illinois State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Route 1 in Will County What Is Illinois’ Top Historic Site?
Comments