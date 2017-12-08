Jefferson Street and Mayor Art Schultz Drive to Close Saturday, December 9th

Jefferson Street will be closed between Scott Street and Mayor Art Schultz Drive, and Mayor Art Schultz Drive (Michigan Street) will be closed between Jefferson Street and Washington Street on Saturday, December 9th. Area sidewalks will also be closed for pedestrian safety for short periods of time while installations occur overhead and reopened as soon as possible. Detour routes will be posted. Jefferson Street traffic will be diverted north to Jackson Street and east to Collins Street. The closures are part of the continued work on the Joliet Gateway Center transportation campus. For additional information contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Works at 815-724-4200.