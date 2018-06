FILE - This Nov. 1, 2016 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld performing at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Seinfeld Hart will headline the Colossal Clusterfest, a three-day comedy event on June 2-4 in San Francisco. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to Joliet later this summer. Seinfield will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, July 18th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. Seinfeld last performed at the Rialto Square Theatre in 2011. More information can be found at rialtosquare.com.