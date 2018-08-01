Jim Breuer Says He Has A Lifetime Of Material Thanks To Three Daughters

Stand-up comic and former Saturday Night Live cast member says if you haven’t seen his act you may be surprised to learn he’s a family man and has plenty of material to draw upon. Beuer says he talks about life in his stand-up comedy routine. He’s been married for 25 years and has three daughters ages 19, 16 and 13 which he says, gives him a “lifetime of material.”

Jim Breuer spoke with the Scott Slocum Show on WJOL and will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, August 9th. Many early fans might know him by one of his much-loved SNL character, “Goat Boy” or for his uncanny Joe Pesci impressions. He also starred in the stoner comedy flick, Half Baked alongside Dave Chappelle.

To hear the entire podcast click here.