Jim Breuer to Perform at Rialto Square Theatre

NiteLite Promotions and Rialto Square Theatre announced today that Saturday Night Live alumnus and star of Half Baked, Jim Breuer will play the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, August 9th at 8pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15th at 10am.

Breuer began his stand-up career in Clearwater, FL in 1989. He came to national attention when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 1998. He appeared alongside cast members Will Ferrell, David Spade, and Norm McDonald. Many early fans might know him by one of his much-loved SNL character, “Goat Boy” or for his uncanny Joe Pesci impressions. He also starred in the stoner comedy flick, Half Baked alongside Dave Chappelle with featured cameos from Willie Nelson, Snoop Dog and Tommy Chong.

More information can be found at rialtosquare.com