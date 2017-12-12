JJC Board Appoints New Trustee

The Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees appointed Patty Deiters as trustee at their December 12th meeting. Deiters is filling vacancy spurred by the resignation of longtime trustee Andy Mihelich last month. Deiters, of New Lenox, was one of two candidates interviewed by the board on December 11th. She will serve the remainder of former Trustee Mihelich’s term for approximately 17 months, until the April 2019 election. Deiters previously served on the JJC board from October 2015 to May 2017. Mihelich resigned in mid-November, citing a recent move to Springfield, Ill. as the reason for his departure since his residency is no longer within the college’s district. The board reached out to all five individuals who ran for trustee seats in the April 2017 election to offer them an opportunity to apply for the open seat. Deiters and Margaret Hornung of Shorewood submitted applications and were interviewed. JJC is governed by a seven-member Board of Trustees, all of whom are elected from within the seven-county college district for at-large, staggered, six-year terms. A student representative, appointed annually, is a non-voting member of the board.