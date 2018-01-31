JJC Student At State Of Union Address Hoped For Different Message

A Joliet Jr. College student was the guest of Congressman Bill Foster at the State of the Union Address last night. Ana Campa Castillo is a DREAMer who arrived in the United States from Mexico City when she was six years old. She graduated from Bolingbrook High School and now attends JJC. She told the Scott Slocum show that while it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the State of the Union Address, she had hoped for a different message from President Trump. The President says, Americans are DREAMERS too, but Castillo says DREAMers is an acronym for Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act. Thus taking the definition out of context. Those who came to the United States as children through no fault of their own, don’t have legal status. The president ended the DACA program, so immigration has forced people like Ana to be in a state of uncertainty.

She wasn’t able to snap any photos as her phone was taken from her due to security measures. She’ll be back in class on Thursday morning.

To hear the entire interview click below.