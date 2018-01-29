JJC Student Will Attend State of Union Address

A Joliet Jr. College student will be attending the State of Union Address on January 30th. Ana Campa Castillo is a DREAMer who arrived in the United States from Mexico City when she was six years old. She is the guest of Congressman Bill Foster (D-IL). Foster says on his website, “I’m proud of the thousands of DREAMers who have come forward to share their stories. The work that Ana has done is just one of the examples of the great contributions these young people make to our society,”

Foster says these young people should not be used as pawns in the legislative process and hopes for a clean vote on the DREAM Act.

Ana Campa Castillo is a graduate of Bolingbrook High School and is currently pursuing an associate?s degree in psychology at Joliet Junior College. She serves as the Vice President of Latinos Unidos, one of the largest student organizations.

The State of the Union address will occur on January 30, 2018 at 8 p.m. Central time.