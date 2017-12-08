JJC Will Appoint New Trustee For Remainder of Mihelich’s Term

The Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees announced a process to fill a board vacancy spurred by the resignation of longtime trustee Andy Mihelich.

Mihelich resigned in mid-November, citing a recent move to Springfield, Illinois as the reason for his departure since his residency is no longer within the college’s district.

JJC President Dr. Mitchell shared that the board reached out to all five remaining candidates who ran for trustee seats in the April 2017 election to offer them an opportunity to apply for the open seat. Letters of interest were due to the President’s Office by Nov. 27.

Two applications were received and those individuals, Patricia Deiters of New Lenox and Margaret Hornung of Shorewood, will be interviewed by the board on Dec. 11 with the intent to seat the new board member on Dec. 12 at the college’s regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting.

The individual selected will serve the remainder of Trustee Mihelich’s term for approximately 17 months, until the April 2019 election.

Trustee Mihelich served as a college trustee since 2007 and was in the middle of his second six-year term, which was set to expire in 2019. Prior to his board service, Mihelich was a JJC employee for 30 years before retiring as the college’s associate vice president of extended campuses.