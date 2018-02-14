JJC’s Head Basketball Coach Joe Kuhn Reaches 500 Career Wins

Joliet Junior College’s head coach Joe Kuhn lead the Wolves to a 84-74 victory officially cementing his coaching career with 500 wins. The veteran coach has 500 game wins to his name with combined coaching experience between the high school level at Rich East and now as a college coach at JJC. Kuhn has been coaching for two decades and has 13 seasons in a row where he has lead his teams to 20 or more victories.

The Wolves will hit the road to close out the regular season Saturday at the College of Dupage.

Listen to the interview with Coach Kuhn in it’s entirety here: