Job Fair Coming To Monee

Job seekers are invited to attend a job fair in eastern Will County on Friday, July 13. The event, hosted by Workforce Center of Will County, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Monee Parks & Recreation, 5162 W. Court St.

WCWC Manager Susan Flessner said the event will allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

“Someone looking for a job can make several contacts in one day and employers are able to interview people on the spot,” she said.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the job fair.

“I hope that people in the eastern part of the county take advantage of this opportunity that is being brought to them,” said Will County Executive Larry Walsh. “There is no registration required so all job seekers need to do to talk to businesses that are hiring is come in, bring their resumes and dress professionally.”

For additional information about the Workforce Center of Will County, go to www.will.works.