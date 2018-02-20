Job Fair Today

Area job seekers are invited to attend a weekly job fair from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Workforce Center of Will County.

Among the positions employers will be looking to fill are CNC machinist trainee, CNC machinists, forklift operators, material handlers, package handlers, residential lawn specialist, residential sales representative and warehouse associates.

WCWC Manager Susan Flessner said the events allow job seekers to meet with several employers at once.

“Someone looking for a job can make many contacts in one day and employers are able to interview people on the spot,” she said.

The weekly events are held at the Workforce Center of Will County, 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100. The day and times vary.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh encourages job seekers to be prepared to take advantage of the weekly events.

“The Workforce Center of Will County is the place to go to find a job,” he said. “Susan Flessner and her staff work hard to organize these weekly job fairs that bring multiple employers to one location at one time.”

For additional information about the Workforce Center of Will County, go to www.will.works.