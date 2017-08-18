More Job Interviews Being Held For Joliet City Manager’s Job
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 18, 2017 @ 6:03 AM

A closed session of the Joliet city Council has been called for this Monday, August 21st. The closed session will discuss personnel issues, including the appointment, employment, compensation  of City Employees. WJOL has learned the special meeting is to conduct second interviews for the City Manager position. Jim Hock retired last May and Joliet has been seeking candidates. A second City Council meeting will occur the following evening. Again a closed session.

