Joey Horn Named Asst Principal at Oak View School

The Valley View School District 365U Board of Education has approved the selection of Mr. Joey Horn to the position of Assistant Principal at Oak View Elementary School. Mr. Horn will succeed Ms. Eugenia Harvatt on July 1, 2018. Ms. Harvatt is retiring at the end of the current school year after 20 years of service in VVSD.

Mr. Horn currently serves VVSD as Dean of Students at John J. Lukancic Middle School, a position he has held for the last three years. In addition to his duties as a dean, he also coaches baseball, wrestling, and track at Lukancic. Mr. Horn joined the VVSD staff in 2011 as an elementary school physical education teacher and has also served as the department head for elementary P.E., and as Interim Principal at B.J. Ward Elementary School.

Mr. Horn began his career in education soon after earning his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Illinois State University in 2009. He started teaching in Mokena District 159 as an elementary school physical education teacher. After coming to VVSD in 2011, Mr. Horn began working on his Master of Arts in School Leadership, earning his degree in 2013 from Concordia University in River Forest IL.