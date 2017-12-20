Joliet Approves Use Of Old Prison

The Joliet City Council voted 6-2 to approve an agreement with Illinois Department of Corrections to use the old Joliet Prison on Collins Street. The Department of Corrections still owns the facility according to Mayor Bob O’Dekirk who says he wants to “stabilize what’s there without assuming liability.” The Resolution authorized the execution of an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Joliet, the Illinois Department of Corrections, and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.

There is 170 acres of land associated with the old Joliet Prison. The land could be part of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s purvey. There are a few private vendors that could use the prison in a business model, plus the Historical Museum of Joliet will be involved in cultivating a new attraction as part of the Route 66 tour in Joliet. The good news is that the city can get of this deal if the business models don’t work out according to the Mayor.

There have recently been an increase in break-ins and it is believed that if the city owned the prison that it would be easier to patrol and would lead to a crack down on trespassers.

The prison had been the scene of a fire in June. A 15-year old was charged with arson for allegedly setting papers on fire with a cigarette lighter inside the prison. In 2013 a fire broke out inside a maintenance building where the roof collapsed. The city would also be able to rehab the facility, which has been in a state of decay since the prison closed in 2002.

The prison has been shuttered for more than 15 years. It’s been used by Hollywood directors in the filming of the movie “Blues Brothers” in 1980 and the TV series “Prison Break.”