Joliet Area Community Hospice Alerts Public Of Similar Sounding Name Asking For Funds

By Monica DeSantis
Mar 7, 10:55 AM

An organization NOT affiliated with Joliet Area Community Hospice is soliciting funds from local residents. Mary Sheehan the CEO of Joliet Hospice tells the Scott Slocum show, to read your mail carefully. The letter has similar sounding names in their appeal for funds but is not affiliated with the Joliet Hospice. The mail reads,  “2017 Joliet Area Appeal, the Hospice Support Fund.” This organization is from out of state and funds collected would not support JACH.

Sheehan says 100-percent of funds raised for Joliet Area Hospice goes towards patients, families and bereavement and education. The mail should have the entire name of Joliet Area Community Hospice on it and look for Mary Sheehan’s name.  Below are examples of letters sent by other organizations.

 

