Joliet Area Community Hospice Offers Techniques In Dealing With Loss

If you’ve lost a loved one and are struggling with grief, there’s help for you. The Bereavement Department of Joliet Area Community Hospice is offering a four session Spring Adult Workshop. Each session includes a presentation on a grief related topic, followed by group discussion. The topics include, living with loss, the emotional grief, coping strategies and remembering.

All workshops take place at the Joliet Area Community Hospice (JACH) offices, located at 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. The program is open to the community. Your loved one did not have to be in their care for you to participate. There is no fee to participate but pre-registration is required.

The sessions will meet every Thursday in March beginning on March 1, 2018. Topics will include “What is Grief” with a story shared by Dr. Bill Webster who established The Center for The Grief Journey. Participants will be able to board the “grief train” as they focus on the emotions of grief and new techniques for relaxation and meditation will be learned. In addition we will discuss the importance of remembering and honoring your loved ones, celebrating holidays and special days.

To register for this workshop, please contact MaryAnn Burns at 815-460-3282, email her at mburns@joliethospice.org or register online at Joliethospice.org.