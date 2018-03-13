Joliet Area Community Hospice’s Derby Day Horseshoe Hunt

Riddle me this! What is “U” shaped, a symbol of luck and usually found on an animal’s hoof? If you said a horseshoe, you are correct. You also are good at solving clues and should register for the Joliet Area Community Hospice (JACH) Derby Day Horseshoe Hunt Saturday, May 5, 2018. Beginning at 10 a.m. at Carson’s Tap House, located 823 Liberty St., Morris, IL, your team of four will decipher clues by walking to different locations in downtown Morris to collect the coveted horseshoes. On your way you will participate in physical and mental challenges. Collect all the horseshoes and be the first team back to Carson’s Tap House to be the winner.

It would not be Derby Day without a decorated hat. Join in on the fun and enter the hat contest. This inaugural friend and family scavenger hunt is presented by The Horton Group and Kurtz Ambulance ServiceoHort.

Sponsors include UC Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, Carson Tap House, D’Arcy Buick GMC, and Strawberry Plant Boutique. All proceeds benefit JACH. The cost is $25 per team and pre-registration is required.

Teams of four should register with a fun name at http://www.joliethospice.org/events, call Mary Rossio at 815-641-6315 or email her at mrossio@joliethospice.org by April 21st. Children age six and up must be on a team with adults 18 and over. Sponsorships are still available. Joliet Area Community Hospice is the community’s choice for end of life care and a not-for-profit United Way Agency.