Pope Francis has named Diocese of Joliet Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Siegel as the new Bishop for Evansville, Indiana. Siegel has been an auxiliary Bishop of the Joliet Diocese for the last six years. The 54-year-old will be installed at the sixth Bishop of Evansville on December 15th. Siegel was born in Lockport Township, was ordained a priest in 1988 and was ordained a Bishop in 2010.