The downtown Joliet Boulevard Banners are back and on sale. The Joliet Chamber of Commerce is selling the banners now through April 15th. Your company logo will be displayed on durable vinyl and hang on the street light poles for 6 months. Banners will read Welcome to Joliet, Your Company Name and the Joliet Chamber logo. The banners will be on display from Memorial Day until Thanksgiving. Each banner costs $255. Call the Chamber office at 815-727-5371.