Joliet Businessperson Announces Candidacy for Will County Board District 9

Joliet businessperson Jim Murphy has announced his candidacy for the Will County Board in District 9. Murphy has been a Will County resident for more than 30 year. He is currently the Chairman of the Joliet township Democratic Organization and is a past Vice Chair of the Will County Democratic Central Committee where he still serves as a member of the Executive Board. Murphy says he wants to ensure that tax dollars aren’t wasted. He says, “There’s no down side to being fiscally responsible. It’s been a priority under Will County Executive Larry Walsh and the result has been a AA+ bond rating.” District 9 covers six townships and Murphy says “it has a rich diversity of residents and businesses,” he says “It deserves strong representation on the Will County board.”