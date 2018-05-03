Joliet Catholic Academy Baseball Program “Steps Up to the Plate” for ALS Awareness 05 03 2018

On Saturday, April 28th the Joliet Catholic Baseball program participated in the first annual “Step Up to the Plate for ALS” awareness fundraiser. All three levels from freshmen to varsity wore t-shirts in honor of Mr. Tom Kemp (father of JCA baseball sophomore head coach Bart Kemp) and Mrs. Cindy Marion (grandmother to JCA baseball sophomore Vinny Defilippo) during their doubleheaders against St. Patrick’s High Schoool. Last Thursday during school, JCA students put on a bake sale during lunch periods, and also participated in a $2 dress-down day. On Saturday during the lower level home games a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, and concession stand all raised awareness and donations for the ALS Greater Chicago Chapter. The month of May is also ALS Awareness Month. The following donation page is available for all members of the Joliet Catholic Academy and Joliet community to “Step Up to the Plate” to help the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter advocate for investments in research, access to equipment, quality of life, increasing benefits, and caregiver support to provide people with ALS and their families an active and strong voice in the nation’s capital and state captials. All donations will go directly towards the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter.