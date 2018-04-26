Joliet Catholic Academy Senior Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

Joliet Catholic Academy senior Bailee Witt has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Program. JCA nominated Witt for national honors this fall in recognition of her volunteer service.

“Each year JCA students perform over 15,000 hours of community service within the Will County community. Bailee has consistently gone above and beyond throughout her four years at JCA by getting actively involved in volunteering her time, specifically through Catholic Charities’ Food Drive. Bailee has spent over 60 hours working alongside JCA Theology teacher Mr. Joe Burke, in delivering meals to those in need in downtown Chicago. She truly embodies the charism of Carmelite and Franciscan service to others”, said JCA President/Principal Dr. Jeffrey Budz.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

“The recipients of these awards demonstrate that young people across America are making remarkable contributions to the health and vitality of their communities,” said John Strangfeld., chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial. “By recognizing these students and placing a spotlight on their volunteer activities, we hope to motivate others to consider how they can also contribute to their community.”

“Demonstrating civic responsibility through volunteerism is an important part of life”, said NASSP Executive Director JoAnn Bartoletti. “These honorees practice a lesson we hope all young people, as well as adults, will emulate.”

Prudential Spirit of Community Award applications were distributed nationwide last September through middle level and high schools, Girls Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and Affiliates of Points of Light’s HandsOn Network. These schools and officially-designated local organizations nominated Local Heroes, whose applications were advanced for state-level judging. In addition to granting President’s Volunteer Service Awards, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards selected State Honorees, Distinguished Finalists and Certificate of Excellence recipients. Volunteer activities were judged on criteria including personal initiative, creativity, effort, impact and personal growth.

