Joliet Catholic Alum to be Ordained Saturday

The Order of Carmelites, Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary, which co-sponsors Joliet Catholic Academy has announced that a graduate of JCA will be ordained on Saturday. Matthew Gummess, O.Carm, JCA Class of 2004 will be ordained at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Chicago on Saturday January 20th and will celebrate his first mass at St. Patrick’s Parish in Joliet on Sunday, January 21st at 10:00 a.m. Gummess was the valedictorian of the 2004 graduating class at JCA, as well as the valedictorian of his grade school graduating class at St. Patrick’s in Joliet in 2000. He also holds bachelor’s degrees in physics and philosophy from Yale University, where he earned the prestigious Fulbright scholarship. The Fulbright Scholar Program is administered on behalf of the United States Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Gummess did his teaching and study in Talca, Chile.