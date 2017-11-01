Joliet Catholic Open House on November 9th

Joliet Catholic Academy will holding their Open House for prosepective students and families on Thursday, November 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for “Competitive Advantage Night. Faculty, staff, and students will be on hand to answer questions. Information on academics, athletics, clubs, and organizations will be available as well as tuition assistance information, Franciscan/Carmelite scholarship applications, and much more. Pick and choose from five 15-minute presentations highlighting JCA’s competitive advantage as a high school:

· College Readiness/College Placement and Scholarship

· College Prep Curriculum/Academic Resource Center

· High School Affordability/Financial Aid

· Spirituality/Service

· Extra Curriculars: Athletics, Clubs, Leadership Development

There will be no guided tours at Competitive Advantage Night. Families interested in a guided tour of the building can contact the JCA Admissions office to set up a private tour at a later date. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 815.741.0500 or admissions@jca-online.org