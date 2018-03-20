Joliet Central Band Annual Dinner Dance 2018

The Joliet Central High School Band Parents Association will host their annual Big Band Dinner Dance Friday, April 20 in the Jacob Henry Mansion Victorian Ballroom, 15 South Richards Street in Joliet.

The event is held under the direction of Band Director Don Stinson and features the delightful sounds of the Joliet Central High School Big Band and the Jazz Lab Ensemble.

A social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 per person or $85 per couple. Tables of eight or ten may be reserved upon request. There will be cash bar, as well as silent and live auctions. All proceeds benefit the Joliet Central High School Band.