Joliet Central Bands Present 2018 Winter Concert

On Sunday, February 25th the Joliet Central Bands invite students, families and the community to their upcoming Winter Concert starting at 3pm in the Joliet Central Auditorium.

Both the concert and symphonic bands will perform preview selections for their upcoming festivals.

This special event will feature performances from junior high, high school, and guest musicians, as special guests include the Joliet All-City Band, under the direction of Mr. Scott Barnas and Mr. Brett Marcum, and the Joliet American Legion Band, under the direction of Mr. Kevin Macha.