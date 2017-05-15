Joliet Central Driver’s Education Teacher Arrested for DUI

A Joliet Central Driver’s Education Teacher was arrested last week after school staff allegedly found him passed out drunk in a driver’s ed car in front of the school. 46-year-old Nestor Nowak of Shorewood was found on April 6th just after 11:00am outside the main entrance of the parking lot, slumped over the steering wheel. School staff was concerned that Nowak was undergoing a medical emergency and called for an ambulance. He was taken to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center where tests determined that Nowak had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system for driving. Nowak has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence. It has also come to light that Nowak has previously pled guilty in July of 2014 to DUI. The JTHS District, in a statement to WJOL, said that they were unaware of the fact until today and they are investigating further to determine why they were not made aware of the incident.