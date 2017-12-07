Joliet Central H.S. to host Madrigal Dinner on December 9th

Tickets are on sale now for Joliet Central High School’s traditional holiday Madrigal Dinner, a fun-filled evening of food and music. During the dinner, Joliet Central High School’s Madrigal Singers will perform a holiday-themed show set in a Renaissance-era royal court while the audience enjoys a Renaissance-inspired menu that includes quarter roasted chicken and Figgie pudding. The dinner will be held on December 9th, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Joliet Central High School Galleria on 201 East Jefferson Street in Joliet. Seating will begin at 5:45 pm. The cost to attend is $25 per person. To order tickets contact Choir Director Steven Pyter at spyter@jths.com. All tickets will be held at Will Call and can be picked up at the performance between 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Checks should be made payable to JCHS Choir . If paying with cash, please send the exact amount in a sealed envelope.