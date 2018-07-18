Joliet Central High School 2018 Friday Night Varsity Football Ticket Pre-Sale Information

Joliet Central High School will host three Friday night varsity football games during the 2018 season and two Saturday varsity games during the 2018 season. All dates that varsity competes will be pre-sold tickets only. This policy includes our two Saturday games.

August 31st, 2018 v. Plainfield East (Varsity only)

September 7th, 2018 v. Minooka (Varsity only)

September 22nd, 2018 v. Plainfield Central (Homecoming Saturday/Sophomore game is pre-sale also)

October 5th, 2018 v. Plainfield North (Varsity only)

October 20th, 2018 v. Joliet West (Saturday/Sophomore game is pre-sale also)



In order to be admitted to these varsity dates, ALL spectators must purchase a ticket prior to the day of the game. Tickets for the above dates will NOT be sold the day of the game.

Community ticket sales (adult, children, and non-JCHS students) will take place during the following dates and times. Tickets for all five games can be purchased on these dates. A photo ID is required to purchase a ticket (please note Plainfield East, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North and Joliet West will be given tickets to sell to their fans at their respective schools). *students can purchase tickets on the below community dates as well.

Season pass holders will not be charged for their ticket, but they must physically come in and pick up their ticket during the posted times. Tickets will NOT be sold or distributed on the day of the Friday Night game.

Ticket sales available at the 2018-2019 Schedule Distribution in the Joliet Central Field House

8/6/18 – 1:00-7:00 pm

8/7/18 – 1:00 – 7:00 pm

8/8/18 – 3:00– 7:00 pm

Ticket sales available at the fall athletics parent meeting in the Student Center

8/13/18 – 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Ticket sales available at the fall picture day in the Joliet Central Field House Atrium

8/18/18 – 8:30 – 10:30 am

Ticket sales available at the main entrance on the following dates and times

8/28/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 8/29/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 8/30/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm

9/4/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 9/5/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 9/6/18 – 4:00-6:00pm

9/19/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 9/20/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 9/21/18 – 4:00-6:00pm

10/2/18 – 4:00-6:00pm 10/3/18 – 4:00 – 6:00pm 10/4/18 – 4:00-6:00pm

10/17/18 – 4:00-6:00pm 10/18/18 – 4:00-6:00pm 10/19/18 – 4:00-6:00pm

On-line ticket sales (adult, children, and non-JCHS students) can also be purchased on-line at gofan.com/JolietCentralSteelmen beginning at 8 am on 8/1/18. Tickets are sent electronically after purchase. There is no need to print tickets as the tickets can redeemed on the consumers’ cell phone at the entry gate. Here are some videos to see how to purchase and access your tickets online: GoFan – How to Purchase Tickets

GoFan – How to Access and Share your Tickets

NOTE-tickets purchased on-line include a service fee.

JCHS Student and Staff ticket sales will take place during the following dates and times:

August 31st, 2018 v. Plainfield East

8/28/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

8/29/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

8/30/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

September 7th, 2018 v. Minooka

9/4/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

9/5/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

9/6/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

September 22nd, 2018 v. Plainfield Central (Homecoming)

9/19/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

9/20/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

9/21/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

October 5th, 2018 v. Plainfield North

10/2/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

10/3/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

10/4/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

October 20th, 2018 v. Joliet West

10/17/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

10/18/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

10/19/18 – 2:45 – 4:00pm in the Joliet Central Student Center

Students with activity stickers will not be charged for their ticket, but they must physically come in and pick up their ticket during the posted times. Students without an activity sticker must pay $2.00. Tickets will NOT be sold or distributed on the day of the game(s).