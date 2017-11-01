Lockdown Lifted At Joliet Central High School

Lock-down at Joliet Central High School is over. The person who reported they saw a person with a gun enter the school is in police custody. Joliet Township High School has sent out the following statement:

Original story below as reported by WJOL news staff:

Joliet Central High School is on a hard lock-down after the Joliet Police Department received a phone call that a person with a gun was seen entering the school and another person was seen with a shotgun near Walgreen’s. Superintendent Cheryl McCarthy confirms that no students are being allowed into this school at this time, some students being held on buses. McCarthy is urging parents to not try to contact their children or come to the school and that their children are safe. Information via phone message will be sent to parents to keep everyone informed. Joliet Police Department are on the scene, no injuries reported.

The following phone message was sent to Joliet Central High school parents:

This is Joliet Township High School calling with important information. Joliet Central is in a lockdown at the present moment. Someone reported seeing a person with a gun entering the school. We have not confirmed this information. As a precaution, Joliet Central was immediately placed on lockdown. Police are on the scene and working with JTHS. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Students who were not in the school at the time of the lockdown are being held on busses outside the school and will remain there until the all clear is given. No one is being allowed to enter the school at this time. Please do not come to the school or contact your student as this will impede our progress of the investigation. We will keep you informed as we receive information.

Kristine Schlismann

Director of Community & Alumni Relations