Joliet Central High School Lockdown Lifted: Timeline

Here is a summary of the events that unfolded at Joliet Central High School.

Early today at Joliet Central High School a lockdown was called because an individual contacted the Joliet Police Department stating that they saw a person with a gun walking towards Joliet Central.



The three messages below were sent to parents and media regarding the lockdown:



Message 1:

This is Joliet Township High School calling with important information. Joliet Central is in a lockdown at the present moment . Someone reported seeing a person with a gun entering the school. We have not confirmed this information. As a precaution, Joliet Central was immediately placed on lockdown. Police are on the scene and working with JTHS. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Students who were not in the school at the time of the lockdown are being held on busses outside the school and will remain there until the all clear is given. No one is being allowed to enter the school at this time. Please do not come to the school or contact your student as this will impede our progress of the investigation. We will keep you informed as we receive information.

Message 2:

This is Joliet Central High School calling with an update on the lockdown. The report of a gun in school was found to be unsubstantiated and was given falsely by an individual who has been identified and is now in police custody. As a precautionary measure, police are still working with JTHS to secure the building and develop a plan for students to be released to classes. We will contact you again when the lockdown has been lifted. Thank you very much for your patience and cooperation. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our first priority.



Message 3:

This is Joliet Central High School calling with an update on the lockdown. We are lifting the lockdown at Joliet Central High School as the report of a gun in school was found to be unsubstantiated and was given falsely by an individual who has been identified and is now in police custody. At no time were students or staff in any danger. The school day will resume as normal. Thank you very much for your patience and cooperation. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our first priority.

Press Release Joliet Central High School