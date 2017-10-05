Joliet Central High School Marching Band to participate in the 2017 McDonald’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Joliet Central High School Marching Band has been accepted to perform in the 2017 McDonald’s® Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade will take place on Thursday, November 23rd in downtown Chicago.

The parade is approximately 1-mile long on State Street and begins at Congress and moves northbound to Randolph. The parade can be viewed locally on Channel 9 TV beginning at 8 a.m. Along with the Macy’s day parade, it’s one of only three parades that are televised nationally.

Band Director Don Stinson said, “I’m extremely proud of the work that the students have done with the marching aspect of our program. Every band member should be proud of the work they have done. We are excited to represent our band, school, and community on National television this Thanksgiving!”

Congratulations to the Joliet Central High School Marching Band on being selected to participate in one of Chicago’s longest running holiday traditions.