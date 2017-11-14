Joliet Central to host Madrigal Dinner

Tickets are on sale now for Joliet Central High School’s traditional holiday Madrigal Dinner, which will be held on December 9th, 2017 at 6:00 pm at the Joliet Central High School Galleria on 201 East Jefferson Street in Joliet. During the Madrigal Dinner, Joliet Central High School’s Madrigal Singers will perform a holiday-themed show set in a Renaissance-era royal court while the audience enjoys a Renaissance-inspired menu. The menu will include: quarter roasted chicken, roasted potatoes, raw veggies, potato soup, green beans, bread (Figgie) pudding, Wassail (cider), coffee, and water with lemon.The cost to attend is $25 per person. To order tickets, please complete the form and return with payment to Mr. Pyter by November 30th. All tickets will be held at Will Call and can be picked up at the performance between 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Checks should be made payable to JCHS Choir. If paying with cash, please send the exact amount in a sealed envelope.