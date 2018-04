Joliet Central High School has been named to a list of Illinois’ Top 200 Great Places by the American Institute of Architects.The American Institute of Architects established the list to celebrate the bicentennial of Illinois statehood. Over the past 200 years, architects and architecture have been a large part of the Illinois story. The list celebrates the 200 great places in Illinois and the architects that made them possible. Joliet Central High School was built in 1901.