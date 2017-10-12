Joliet Central to Perform ‘Annie’ During the Halloween Weekend

Joliet Central High School will present the world-renowned musical Annie during the upcoming Halloween weekend. The performances are scheduled for Friday, October 27th and Saturday, October 28th at 7:00pm and on Sunday, October 29th at 3:00pm. All performances will take place in the Joliet Central High School Auditorium on 201 East Jefferson Street in Joliet. Joliet Central High School Musical Director Steven Pyter said, “The cast, crew, and orchestra have been working hard for weeks to put on an incredible production. We hope you will join us as we bring this award-winning show to life on stage at Joliet Central!” Tickets are available for purchase (cash only) for $8 each at the door beginning 45 minutes prior to each show. Admission is free for children 3 years and younger. Please enter through Door J, located on Eastern Avenue. Light concessions are available for purchase before the show and during intermission.