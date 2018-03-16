Joliet Central Student Investigated For Snapchat Post

Joliet Township High School Distinct 204 sent a letter to Joliet Central High School parents on Thursday to communicate a perceived threat. A Snapchat post by a Joliet Central High School student showed an object that looked like a weapon and referenced violence. Joliet police investigated and the object was not a real gun but an airsoft gun. The student has been identified and will be disciplined according to school board policy and procedures. The letter is unedited below.

Subject Line: Important Joliet Central High School Safety Information

Good Afternoon Joliet Central High School Families,

This is Joliet Central with an important message regarding school safety.

Last night, a report was made to the Illinois School Violence Tip Line regarding Snapchat photos posted by a Joliet Central High School student. The Snapchats criticized student walkouts and included a photo of the student displaying an object construed to be a weapon.

The Joliet Police Department responded and conducted an investigation. The investigation determined that the object construed to be a weapon was in fact not a real gun, but an Airsoft gun.

Joliet Central administration was made aware of the photos and the police investigation before school this morning. Administration immediately identified the student and began a school investigation.

JTHS wants to make families aware of this incident because it brought a disruption to the school and caused fear. JTHS will follow School Board policy and procedures as it pertains to student discipline.

This is a great reminder that our staff and students continue to serve as our best security when they report incidents that could potentially place our school at risk and say something when they see something. Also, all students and parents need to be mindful that inappropriate electronic communication and technology usage can lead to disciplinary action if it is harmful or disruptive toward our school, students or staff, or if it indicates that a student is in violation of School Board policy.

As always, thank you for working in partnership with our school.

Kristine Schlismann

Director of Community & Alumni Relations