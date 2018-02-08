Joliet Central Weekend Wins: Feb 2nd and 3rd
By Emilee Ziesmer
Feb 8, 2018 @ 5:30 AM
  • Tara Tindall for advances to the Girls Bowling sectionals next weekend

 

  • Steelmen Wrestlers Mario Leon takes Regional Championship; Ke’Andre Wiley placed 3rd in Regionals; and Jayden Perez also takes a 3rd Place Regional Finish.

 

  • On February 3rd, the Joliet Central High School Girls Basketball Varsity Team celebrated a victory at Stagg with a final score of 45-37. The Freshman B team defeated Stagg. On Feb 2, the Freshman A & Freshman B Girls Basketball defeated Oswego.

 

  • On February 3rd, the Joliet Central High School Boys Basketball Junior Varsity Team defeated Plainfield South. On February 3, the Freshman B Basketball team wins at Oswego. Steelmen Varsity Boys Basketball move to 18-4 (10-0 SPC) with a victory at Oswego and will host Minooka on February 9. The Freshman A Team moves to 13-9 with a solid win over Oswego 56-44.
  • Congratulations to Joliet Central Chess Team members:
    • J. Ibarra for placing fourth in his rating.
    • V. Keobrokat 3rd place tie receiving 7th overall in k-9 Novice
    • E. Alvardo 1st in K -12 Novice
    • DJ Morales 2nd in K-12 Novice
    • E. Alvarado, DJ Morales, and M. Morales 2nd place in the K-12 Novice.

  • Joliet Central Speech Team advances 13 out of 13 to finals at Regionals. The 5 speech students that advanced to the Thornton High School sectionals this weekend are Hanna Hagerty, Alexis Bell, Anejha Hines, Kiara Brown and Emma Goode.

 

  • Congrats to Varsity & Junior Varsity JTHS Swimmers on a successful conference at the IDSC Conference Meet on February 2nd at Riverside Brookfield. 8 JV records & 1 V record.

 

