Joliet Central Weekend Wins: Feb 2nd and 3rd

On February 3

rd

, the Joliet Central High School Boys Basketball Junior Varsity Team defeated Plainfield South. On February 3, the Freshman B Basketball team wins at Oswego. Steelmen Varsity Boys Basketball move to 18-4 (10-0 SPC) with a victory at Oswego and will host Minooka on February 9. The Freshman A Team moves to 13-9 with a solid win over Oswego 56-44.