Joliet Central Weekend Wins: Feb 2nd and 3rd

- Tara Tindall for advances to the Girls Bowling sectionals next weekend
- Steelmen Wrestlers Mario Leon takes Regional Championship; Ke’Andre Wiley placed 3rd in Regionals; and Jayden Perez also takes a 3rd Place Regional Finish.
- On February 3rd, the Joliet Central High School Girls Basketball Varsity Team celebrated a victory at Stagg with a final score of 45-37. The Freshman B team defeated Stagg. On Feb 2, the Freshman A & Freshman B Girls Basketball defeated Oswego.
- On February 3rd, the Joliet Central High School Boys Basketball Junior Varsity Team defeated Plainfield South. On February 3, the Freshman B Basketball team wins at Oswego. Steelmen Varsity Boys Basketball move to 18-4 (10-0 SPC) with a victory at Oswego and will host Minooka on February 9. The Freshman A Team moves to 13-9 with a solid win over Oswego 56-44.
- Congratulations to Joliet Central Chess Team members:
- J. Ibarra for placing fourth in his rating.
- V. Keobrokat 3rd place tie receiving 7th overall in k-9 Novice
- E. Alvardo 1st in K -12 Novice
- DJ Morales 2nd in K-12 Novice
- E. Alvarado, DJ Morales, and M. Morales 2nd place in the K-12 Novice.
- Joliet Central Speech Team advances 13 out of 13 to finals at Regionals. The 5 speech students that advanced to the Thornton High School sectionals this weekend are Hanna Hagerty, Alexis Bell, Anejha Hines, Kiara Brown and Emma Goode.
- Congrats to Varsity & Junior Varsity JTHS Swimmers on a successful conference at the IDSC Conference Meet on February 2nd at Riverside Brookfield. 8 JV records & 1 V record.