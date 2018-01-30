Joliet Central Weekend Wins: January 25th -27th

Joliet Central High School celebrated several team wins the weekend of January 25th – 27th.
- On January 27, Steelmen Chess finished strong with a 4th round sectional win over Plainfield Central, 3-1. Earning them a trip to the IHSA Chess State Tournament. The team finished 5th at Sectionals out of 24 teams and will be ranked in the top 25% in State.
- On January 27, JC Girls Bowling finished fifth in the SPC this year. Much improved from last year. They will compete next Saturday, February 2, at Regionals at Channahon Lanes.
- On January 27, Joliet Central Wrestling Junior Varsity did great at JV Conference. Frazier, Johnson, and Ibarra took titles, McCoy 2nd and Tejeda, Paluga, Aguilar, and Stanley 3rd. Way to raise the bar for varsity, going into regional week. On January 25, Joliet Central varsity wrestling beat Romeoville 41-17.
- On January 27, Joliet Central Cheer received 6th place.
- The JTHS Boys Swim Team won 3rd place at the West Chicago Invitational on January 27th.
- On January 26, Joliet Central Boys Basketball’s Don Joachim scored 11 of his 23 points in the two overtimes to lead No. 23 Joliet Central to a 58-55 win.
- On January 26, the Joliet Central Girls Basketball Varsity, Sophomore, and Freshman A Teams defeated Romeoville.
- On January 25, the Joliet Central Girls Bowling Junior Varsity team had a solid 4th place finish at the SPC JV tournament. Haley Hurd 14th and Tina Tindall 12th for individuals.