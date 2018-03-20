Joliet Central Weekly Wins: March 11 – March 15
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Mar 20, 2018 @ 6:01 AM

The Baseball, Badminton, Softball, and Girls Soccer Teams started their spring seasons this week.

  • Steelmen Varsity Baseball opened up the year with a 5-1 win over Bolingbrook. Robert Farrell threw 4 innings, giving up only one run and three hits to get the win. Offensive Notables: Nico Gutierrez: 2-4, 1 run; Johnny Slattery: 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Ethan Darley: 1-3, 1 RBI; Connor Lawson: 1-3, 1 RBI. Sophomore baseball wins 11-6 over TF South to start the year 1-0! To support the Steelmen Baseball Fundraiser, please click here

  • Varsity Girls Soccer defeated TF United in the season opener. The Victory Light was on for the lady Steelmen Girls Soccer, 4-0 Victory!

  • The Joliet Central Varsity Basketball Team ranked 15th in Michael O’Brien’s Chicago-area Super 25 basketball rankings.

RELATED CONTENT

WJOL Election Results for 2018 Primary Election Plainfield Juvenile Arrested During School for Making School Shooting Threat Joliet’s New Train Station ” The Gateway Center” Is Partially Open Lincoln-Way West Student Wins Logo Design Contest America In Bloom To Visit City of Joliet Joliet Teacher Receives Golden Apple For Excellence In Teaching Award
Comments