Joliet Central Weekly Wins: March 11 – March 15

The Baseball, Badminton, Softball, and Girls Soccer Teams started their spring seasons this week.

Steelmen Varsity Baseball opened up the year with a 5-1 win over Bolingbrook. Robert Farrell threw 4 innings, giving up only one run and three hits to get the win. Offensive Notables: Nico Gutierrez: 2-4, 1 run; Johnny Slattery: 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Ethan Darley: 1-3, 1 RBI; Connor Lawson: 1-3, 1 RBI. Sophomore baseball wins 11-6 over TF South to start the year 1-0! To support the Steelmen Baseball Fundraiser, please click here

Varsity Girls Soccer defeated TF United in the season opener. The Victory Light was on for the lady Steelmen Girls Soccer, 4-0 Victory!