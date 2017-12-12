Joliet Central’s MLK Day of Service in Need of Projects

If your service agency, church, or neighborhood organization has a project they would like completed Joliet Central High School’s MLK Day of Service can help. The day of service will be held on January 15th from 9am to 12 pm and organizations are needed to make the day a success. if you have a project that you would like submitted please complete the Project Submittal Form and email it to Mike Hennessy at mike@uwwill.org by January 10th.
Upon approval, your organization will be matched with volunteers to complete your requested project. Examples of projects include painting, food pantry organization, cleaning, construction of cards or items for community distribution (supplies must be provided) and more.
If you have questions, please call Ericka Williams at (815) 724-1142 or email ewilliams@cc-doj.org.
Agency Project Submission
