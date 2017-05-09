Joliet Chamber Of Commerce Take A Drive To Springfield To Give Legislators A Reality Check

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will travel to Springfield today to meet with Governor Bruce Rauner and the leaders of both the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives.

Fifteen Chamber members will discuss the State budget and how that situation is affecting so many businesses, education institutions, and social service agencies in the Joliet Region. In addition, topics such as transportation, education funding, pensions, workers’ compensation, taxes, minimum wage, gaming, and employment law will all be brought up during the conversations.

The Springfield drive-down day is hosted by the Chamber Legislative committee and sponsored by AT&T and CITGO.