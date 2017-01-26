The Joliet Chamber Is Holding A Membership Drive

The Joliet Chamber of Commerce wants to grow and needs your help. The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will be conducting a special Membership Drive beginning on Tuesday, February 14 and concluding on Thursday, February 16. The goal of the Membership Drive is to not only increase the number of Chamber Members, but to fully educate them and the numerous volunteers that will work on the campaign to understand the role of the Chamber. Danielle Blake of the Chamber says they need hundreds of members to volunteer.

For more information on how you can get involved in the campaign and help support the growth of business in the Joliet Region or to join, please contact Danielle Blake at the Chamber office by calling 815.727.5371