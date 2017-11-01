Joliet Changes Garbage Program

Joliet residents will hear about the new changes to the garbage program that will begin on January 1, 2018, at two community meetings. Presentations will also be given by the staff from the Police Department, Public Utilities, and Public Works Departments.

Additionally, there will be time for residents to ask questions of City Staff who are present. The first meeting will be on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, and will be held in Spanish at the Spanish Community Center located at 309 N. Eastern Avenue, Joliet, from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. The second meeting will be in English on Monday, November 13, 2017, at the Black Road Library branch located at 3395 Black Road from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.

If you any questions regarding these community meetings please contact the City of Joliet at (815) 724-3925.