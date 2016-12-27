Joliet Christmas Morning Crash Kills Pedestrian

A Christmas morning crash kills a 52-year-old man. Paul Lloyd of Wyoming was pronounced dead at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center just before 6am Sunday morning. Joliet Deputy Chief Ed Gregory says the driver and his father didn’t see the man walking in the middle of the road along Route 53 and Laraway Road. The roadway was dark, and the man was wearing dark clothing. It was raining lightly at the time of the crash.

An autopsy found Lloyd died of multiple injures after being struck by a vehicle. Joliet police believe he may have been homeless and had an interaction with police for disorderly conduct just 2 day prior to the fatal crash. No citations against the driver.