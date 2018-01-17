Joliet City Council Approves Chicago Street Deal

On Tuesday night the Joliet City Council approved their side of a land swap between the city and Will County. The swap will allow Chicago Street be connected between Washington and Jefferson Streets. The vote comes after the two sides announced the agreement, which would allow the opening of Chicago Street, in March of last year. The Will County Board is planning their vote on the agreement later in the week. The initial agreement will also allow Joliet to receive ownership of Van Buren Plaza. Will County will receive the former Metra parking adjacent to the courthouse parking lot.