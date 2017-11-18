Joliet City Council to Consider Banning “Puppy Mills”

The upcoming Joliet City Council meetings will see the council discuss the possible ban of “puppy mills.” The council will discuss two possible proposal pertaining to the purchasing of dogs and cats within the city. The first proposal would be similar to a recently adopted proposal by the city of Chicago which requires pet stores to acquire dogs which they intend to sell from rescue operations, public pounds, humane societies and similar operations. The second proposal would define and ban puppy mills, define and ban unlicensed breeders and sets a minimum age at which a puppy can be separated from its litter. It is unknown which proposal the council will adopt. It was in mid-October that Crest Hill banned “puppy mills” shortly after a court upheld the ban that had been instituted in Chicago.